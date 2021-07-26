Townhome proposal resurfaces on McEver Road in Flowery Branch. What’s next

“We did reduce the number of lots from 173 to 167,” he said in an email. “Also, we are leaving a strip of land along the railroad in the county so that our annexation will not create an island of county land across the railroad.”



Fall Leaf is seeking annexation of two parcels totaling 25 acres and rezoning from Hall County agricultural and highway business to Flowery Branch multi-family residential.

Hall County objected to the original application, with Fall Leaf agreeing to reduce density and the number of entrances to the development from two to one. The matter was to go before an arbitration panel, where an agreement between Hall and the developer was “anticipated,” Flowery Branch City Attorney Ron Bennett said in June.

But then, Fall Leaf pulled the proposal.

If approved, the development could start in March 2022, with homes being built in the summer of 2022, Barnes said.

Prices haven’t been determined yet.

“With building costs going up so much, it’s hard to know what prices will be,” Barnes said.

The proposal was largely embraced by residents at a City Council meeting before the withdrawal.

People said they preferred a residential neighborhood over industrial development, as has taken place or been proposed farther south on McEver Road. Most recently, area residents have rallied against a developer’s request for Buford to annex and rezone land at 6533 McEver Road for a warehouse complex.

The Buford Planning Commission voted Tuesday, July 20, to recommend approval of the project. Buford City Commission has final say at its Aug. 2 meeting.



