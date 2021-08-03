Townhome proposal resurfaces on McEver Road

“We did reduce the number of lots from 173 to 167,” he said in an email. “Also, we are leaving a strip of land along the railroad in the county so that our annexation will not create an island of county land across the railroad.”



Fall Leaf is seeking annexation of parcels at 6495 McEver Road and 6509 McEver Road totaling 25 acres and rezoning from Hall County agricultural and highway business to Flowery Branch multi-family residential.

Hall County objected to the original application, with Fall Leaf agreeing to reduce density and the number of entrances to the development from two to one. The matter was to go before an arbitration panel, where an agreement between Hall and the developer was “anticipated,” Flowery Branch City Attorney Ron Bennett said in June.

But then, Fall Leaf pulled the proposal.

Prices haven’t been determined yet.

Both a public hearing and a vote by council are scheduled Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting.