Townhome project off McEver Road set for vote by Flowery Branch City Council





The proposal, which came up for a public hearing at a council meeting in April, calls for 173 townhomes.

Fall Leaf says in its application letter that 38% of the site would be undeveloped, including open space that would “provide an excellent area for passive recreational uses such as walking trails and a community picnic area.”

The proposal was largely embraced by residents at the meeting.

People said they preferred a residential neighborhood over industrial development, as has taken place or been proposed farther south on McEver Road. Most recently, area residents have rallied against a developer’s request for Buford to annex and rezone land at 6533 McEver Road for a warehouse complex.

Hall County formally objected to the warehouse project, but an arbitration panel ruled on Monday, June 7, to let it move through government processes in Buford. The city’s lawyer, Gregory Jay, said the project could go before the Buford Planning Commission in July and the Buford City Commission in August.

Overall, the area is fast developing. Fall Leaf’s development would be across the road from The Farm, a planned 17-acre housing/retail development.

Referring to The Farm, Fall Leaf goes on to say, “We believe the townhouse use proposed provides a natural transition between this future commercial area and the less dense residential uses to the south.”



