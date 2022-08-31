This planned student housing project near UNG’s Gainesville campus is no more

Plans for a 560-bedroom student housing complex near the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus have fallen through.

DeKalb County-based Mallory & Evans “was unable to construct a viable economic model to meet the university’s ambitions … and elected to forego further engagement,” said the firm’s lawyer, Jonathan Beard, in an email.

Mallory & Evans “continues to stand ready to assist UNG at all times with any initiative that is fruitful to both parties,” he added.

In a statement about the project, UNG said it “continues to explore opportunities with private developers to create student housing” on the property.