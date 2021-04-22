These street improvements are adding to the flurry of activity in downtown Gainesville

New buildings are coming out of the ground around downtown Gainesville, but there are also plenty of street-level — and even underground — improvements in full swing.



Gainesville has embarked on a $2.9 million effort to spruce up and beautify portions of Bradford, Washington, Green and Spring streets near the square.

The streetscaping project will mean new trees, decorative streetlights, and benches and brick accents along sidewalks in some areas, said Matt Tarver, Gainesville’s deputy director of engineering and transportation.

The work also involves improvements to water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, as well as putting overhead utility lines underground, Tarver said.