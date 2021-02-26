These 4 items, including ‘car condos,’ are headed to the Hall Planning Commission on Monday

A “car condos” business, two tattoo parlors and a self-storage development on Spout Springs Road are set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 1.
Here’s a look at each proposal:
‘Car condos’ proposed near Road Atlanta in South Hall
A 104,000-square-foot “car condos” development is being considered on a 20-acre site near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in South Hall.
The proposed development at 5385 Winder Highway off Benefield Road would serve as a storage center for cars, David Dell of Oakwood-based The Dell Group has said.
“No specific definition of a car condo” has been provided by The Dell Group, according to a Hall County staff report about the now-vacant development site near Braselton. “An online search describes the concept as private furnished garages for car enthusiasts.”
The Dell Group is seeking to rezone the property from planned commercial development to planned industrial development for the project, which calls for eight buildings identified in the staff report as “car condos/warehouse.”
Also proposed is another four buildings with 38,400 square feet intended for “retail/industrial use” and a fifth, 12,000-square-foot building for “covered storage,” according to the report.
The 20-acre site also would include a 2.2-acre outparcel with no use yet identified.
The Dell Group is requesting seven monument signs for the property, Hall officials said.
The development also would be near Lanier RacePlex, an outdoor go-kart racing track, according to the county.
Planning staff is recommending approval of the proposal that has previously been delayed.
Hall County Planning Commission
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 1Where: 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville. Meetings also can be viewed online.
Self-storage buildings proposed off Spout Springs Road
Nearly 61,000 square feet of self-storage space, including room for boats and RVs, is being proposed off Spout Springs Road in South Hall.
“With all the rooftops around, it looks like a great site to be able to build a business like that,” said Flowery Branch’s C. Sam McGee, who is proposing the development at 7038 Spout Springs Road, told The Times on Feb. 8.
“I think it’s something that’s needed. With all the apartments coming in, the townhomes, the subdivisions, I think it will fill up pretty quickly.”
The development, which would cover 5.6 of the property’s 34 acres, would feature seven buildings, with a 2,000-square-foot office building just off Spout Springs, according to Hall County planning documents.
The county cites property constraints at the site.
“There are multiple creeks on the property, including Lollis Creek, which run along the northern boundary. There is also a significant amount of designated flood plain, which limits the area available for development.”
Also, the property lies in the path of the second phase of the Spout Springs Road widening project.
Spout Springs Road is being widened from Hog Mountain Road to Union Circle. The second phase between Union Circle and Thompson Mill Road may be years away, officials have said.
“I’ve already been doing some negotiations with the county, and we’ve decided to donate 2 ½ acres they will need to put in a detention pond and some other frontage,” McGee said.
The county planning staff has recommended denial, saying that the project wouldn’t be “consistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan” and that the area has a “residential land use designation.”
Lula man wants to ‘showcase art’ at tattoo business
Gavin Passmore of Lula is seeking permission to open a tattoo and body piercing studio at 2415 Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall.
“The applicant states that this is their way of showcasing their art and giving back to the community,” states a Hall County planning staff report.
Hall planning staff is recommending approval.
Sacred Heart Tattoo IV seeking OK for tattoo business
Sacred Heart Tattoo IV is seeking permission to open a tattoo and piercing studio at 2206 Browns Bridge Road in West Hall.
The total number of employees will be four artists and one receptionist, according to the application.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval.