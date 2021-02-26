These 4 items, including ‘car condos,’ are headed to the Hall Planning Commission on Monday

‘Car condos’ proposed near Road Atlanta in South Hall

A 104,000-square-foot “car condos” development is being considered on a 20-acre site near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in South Hall.

The proposed development at 5385 Winder Highway off Benefield Road would serve as a storage center for cars, David Dell of Oakwood-based The Dell Group has said.

“No specific definition of a car condo” has been provided by The Dell Group, according to a Hall County staff report about the now-vacant development site near Braselton. “An online search describes the concept as private furnished garages for car enthusiasts.”

The Dell Group is seeking to rezone the property from planned commercial development to planned industrial development for the project, which calls for eight buildings identified in the staff report as “car condos/warehouse.”

Also proposed is another four buildings with 38,400 square feet intended for “retail/industrial use” and a fifth, 12,000-square-foot building for “covered storage,” according to the report.

The 20-acre site also would include a 2.2-acre outparcel with no use yet identified.

The Dell Group is requesting seven monument signs for the property, Hall officials said.

The development also would be near Lanier RacePlex, an outdoor go-kart racing track, according to the county.

Planning staff is recommending approval of the proposal that has previously been delayed.