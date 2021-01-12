These 3 planning items coming up for vote later in month

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases prompted the Hall County Board of Commissioners to delay a full slate of planning and zoning requests to later in the month and even then, staggered over two days.
Ten items that were scheduled to be heard Thursday, Jan. 14, will now be heard at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 27-28, the commission voted Monday, Jan. 11.
Commissioners “haven’t decided which items are going to be at what time on those days,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said.
Here’s a look at three items that have drawn public attention:
226 townhomes proposed off Spout Springs Road
The application for a South Hall neighborhood of 226 townhomes was tabled by the Hall County Board of Commissioners Dec. 10.
Winder-based Ridgeline Land Planning Inc. initially planned 274 apartments and 124 townhomes for a 40-acre property at 7285 Spout Springs Road.
Commissioner Kathy Cooper made a motion to table the item to have more time to review the revised site plan.
100-home subdivision proposed in South Hall
The application for a 100-home subdivision in South Hall was recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission at a meeting Dec. 21.
Aspen Holdings Atlanta was asking to rezone roughly 38.45 acres from agricultural-residential to planned residential development for the subdivision at 5991 Swansey Road.
Brian Rochester of Rochester and Associates spoke to the commission for the applicant saying homes in the area would be in the $300,000-400,000 price range.
Events venue sought at historic community center
Betsy House, a 25-year licensed physical therapy assistant, is helping with restoration at the century-old New Holland recreation center at 100 Spring St.
New Holland Parlor, is seeking a rezoning from planned office development to planned commercial development so it can pursue “recreational and/or cultural uses of a commercial nature.”
“The portion of the property being proposed as the recreational and/or cultural portion of the property are unoccupied rooms which were cleaned out and had permits pulled for HVAC and electrical by licensed contractors,” states a Hall County planning staff report.