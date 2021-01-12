These 3 planning items coming up for vote later in month

Concerns about rising COVID-19 cases prompted the Hall County Board of Commissioners to delay a full slate of planning and zoning requests to later in the month and even then, staggered over two days.



Ten items that were scheduled to be heard Thursday, Jan. 14, will now be heard at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Jan. 27-28, the commission voted Monday, Jan. 11.

Commissioners “haven’t decided which items are going to be at what time on those days,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said.