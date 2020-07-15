The rest of Spout Springs might not be widened for years. Here’s why

Right of way acquisition on the second phase of Spout Springs Road’s widening project is now projected to begin in the fall of 2023 -- or three years later than had been expected.



That means if the right of way process takes the same amount of time as it did on phase one, construction might not start until two years later, or 2025.

Hall County’s website on the project no longer shows a projected construction schedule. At one time, the county projected the work to start in summer or fall of 2022.

The issue is Hall doesn’t have construction money for the second phase, which would run from Union Circle to the Gwinnett County line.

The project “could start earlier if a funding source is identified sooner,” Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said Wednesday, July 15. “Funding possibilities do include a future SPLOST or working with the state to identify other funding options.”