Take a look inside The National development in downtown Gainesville

The seven-story, 130-room hotel that’s part of Capstone’s multi-use The National in downtown Gainesville is nearly done, while work also continues on an adjacent 157-unit, five-story apartment building.

Work could finish by late summer on the apartments, Trotter said.

Ecker Construction gave The Times an inside look last week of the development at 111 Green St., also bounded by E.E. Butler Parkway and Washington and Spring streets, with the hotel facing E.E. Butler and the apartments facing Green.

A plaza separates the hotel and apartments, with The National also featuring a parking deck on the bottom floor.

The $80 million project also includes redevelopment of the Walton Jackson building, a 35,000-square marble building that sits at Green and Washington streets.

The tour began at that location, which will feature 3,000 square feet of conference space in a building once occupied by Turnstile Deli and later Midland Station Coffee Co. The building now serves as office space for Ecker.

Also in the works next to the conference center is North Georgia BBQ, which is slated to open its third location — with the others operating in Cleveland and Dahlonega — sometime this year, co-owner Matt Harper has said.

The National’s appearance may seem familiar, especially to longtime residents.

The project will incorporate some of the look of the old Regions Bank, a 1960s-era structure that stood on the property before its demolition last year.