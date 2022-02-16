Solis Gainesville luxury apartment complex opens with a big party

Champagne was flowing and cameras were flashing Tuesday, Feb. 15, as officials celebrated the opening of Solis Gainesville luxury apartments.
“We wanted a gateway to the city, something we could all be proud of,” Mayor Sam Couvillon said, “and I think everybody knows this finished product is really going to be something that's going to stick with Gainesville for a long time.”
Couvillon, speaking at a ceremony at the complex’s main entrance, said the hope is also that the development would have a “halo effect in spreading growth back behind this (complex) through midtown.”
Although the event was billed as a “grand opening,” Solis Gainesville at 1000 Everly Way, off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street, has been open to residents for about a month.
The first of three buildings making up the 223-unit complex is open, with the two other buildings targeted for a March or early April completion, said Derek Hutchison, vice president of development for Terwilliger Pappas, which is developing the complex.
“I would like to thank the community of Gainesville for welcoming us to your city with open arms, and we look forward to being a member of that community going forward,” Hutchison said during the ceremony, attended by a large group of city officials, including City Manager Bryan Lackey.
“We’re proud of what we built today and hopefully you’re proud of the small part we’ve added to your downtown,” Hutchison said.
With about 40 units occupied so far, “we’re still pushing the leasing process,” he said, speaking after the ceremony
Leases range from $1,410 per month for studio apartments to $2,630 per month for the most high-end three-bedroom apartments, according to Solis’s website.
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and most units include a mud-room area near the entrance for coats, boots and other storage. The most expensive units have views of downtown and some have balconies facing the opposite direction toward the pool.
The development — pitched as a walkable community — will include a clubhouse with office spaces for residents, a fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.
Terwilliger Pappas, which bought the property from the city in 2019 for $5 million, has plans for a second phase of the project at the former Hall County Jail site, a 4-acre lot at Parker and Main streets.
The second phase would have 180 apartments and 5,000 square feet for restaurants or retail. The price tag is $3.6 million, with Terwilliger having the option within 60 days of the first phase of Solis being complete.
“That’s in the planning process,” Hutchison said. “We’ll probably kick that off by the end of the summer.”
Also planned is about 10,000 square feet of retail space that faces Jesse Jewell Parkway.
“We’re closing to signing a lease with a high-end Mexican tapas concept,” Hutchison said. “There’s been a ton of interest in those spaces.”