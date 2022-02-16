Solis Gainesville luxury apartment complex opens with a big party

Couvillon, speaking at a ceremony at the complex’s main entrance, said the hope is also that the development would have a “halo effect in spreading growth back behind this (complex) through midtown.”

Although the event was billed as a “grand opening,” Solis Gainesville at 1000 Everly Way, off Jesse Jewell Parkway and Bradford Street, has been open to residents for about a month.

The first of three buildings making up the 223-unit complex is open, with the two other buildings targeted for a March or early April completion, said Derek Hutchison, vice president of development for Terwilliger Pappas, which is developing the complex.