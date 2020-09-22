Small upscale, lakefront subdivision gets OK’d at planning meeting. Here’s what’s next

An upscale 15-home subdivision overlooking Lake Lanier in North Hall was recommended for approval Monday, Sept. 21, by the Hall County Planning Commission.



Murrayville-based Sosewood Property Group LLC’s proposed project now moves to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a public hearing set for Oct. 8. The county commission has final say.

The 54-acre development would be off Shirley Road, near Crooked Creek Road and about a mile off Mount Vernon Road.

The possibly gated subdivision would have two private driveway entrances, with the driveways shared by the 15 lots, which would average 3.6 acres in size, according to a Hall County planning staff report on the proposal.

A mandatory homeowner’s association would be set up in the neighborhood, which would own and maintain the driveways.

Sosewood is seeking a rezoning for the now undeveloped, heavily wooded property from residential-agricultural and vacation cottage to planned residential development.

Bradley Dunckel of Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates, who spoke to the planning board about the project, said afterward he didn’t have a price range for the homes, but they could be priced at $500,000 or higher.

“The intent is to subdivide (the lots) for high-end residential homes,” according to a project narrative that’s part of the Hall County planning staff report. “It is a beautiful parcel … with an abundance of mature hardwoods.”

County planning staff also is recommending approval of the project.



