Shopping center under construction in New Holland could feature restaurants on opposite ends





More retail and restaurants could be coming to heavily developed New Holland Market in Gainesville.

Construction is underway on 17,557-square-foot City Mill Market at 1979 Jesse Jewell Parkway, next to Ace Hardware and across from Kroger Marketplace.

No tenants have been confirmed yet, but “we are in lease negotiations with a strong regional restaurant operator, as well as a national dessert operator, both of which already have an existing presence in Georgia,” said Patrick Bentley of Atlanta-based TSCG, which is marketing the property for Arellano Developments.

“It is likely that we will have restaurant operators on both end caps of the shopping center,” he added.

TSCG also is targeting such commercial uses as physical therapy, a credit union, waxing studio, boutique fitness, salon and barbershop operations, and dental/orthodontic practices.

Breakfast eateries, pizzerias and barbecue restaurants also “could be a great fit for the center,” Bentley said.

Overall, “the center will likely have five to six tenants ranging from 1,000 to 7,000 square feet,” he said.

The $6 million development could be completed by early next year, Bentley said.

It would be in “a robust shopping destination with a very strong Kroger store,” he said.

“There is a limited amount of existing retail space available and we believe (City Hill Market) can add a curated mix of complementary restaurants and service-oriented retailers for the community,” Bentley said.



