Self-storage development proposed at this busy crossroads

A development with up to 60,950 square feet in self-storage space may be coming to Mountain View Road in South Hall.

Phillip Edwards and Chad & Clint Shoaf are proposing the development on 3 ½ acres at 2928 Mountain View Road near Old Oakwood Road, across from Subhanallah Food Mart and a Family Dollar store.

“The total proposed square footage of self-storage area is 39,800 square feet of one-story storage and 60,950 square feet if the bi-level building is constructed,” Hall County planning documents state.

The development, recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission in October, is set to go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Hall planning officials are suggesting denial of the project, saying it is “inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan.”

“While nonresidential uses have been introduced on the southern side of Mountain View Road, there has been none yet introduced on the northern side of the road,” the planning report states. “The introduction of nonresidential uses on this parcel is inconsistent with … future land use policy.”

Mountain View Road is mostly residential between Old Oakwood Road and McEver Road.

The self-storage developers are seeking to rezone the property from residential to planned commercial development.

Development of the lot, which sits at a busy intersection, has had trouble gaining traction.

A previous developer sought unsuccessfully in 2019 to rezone it for a gas station and convenience store with retail offices and storage units.

A conditional use application for a child care center was approved in January 2020, but a 12-month requirement for the developer to take steps toward the project lapsed, “and, as such, the approval for a daycare center has expired.”