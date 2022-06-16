Self-storage developer may end up with ‘better location’ after Spout Springs location denied

C. Sam McGee wouldn’t be denied even though his initial plans for a self-storage development were.

After Hall County officials denied his plans on Spout Springs Road in April 2021, he pursued a similar development a few miles away on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall, and is now on the brink of acquiring the last piece of property for the project.

“We had to start over, so that (rejection by Hall) delayed us quite a bit,” McGee said of his efforts. “But I think it’s a better location than what we had at Spout Springs.”