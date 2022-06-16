Self-storage developer may end up with ‘better location’ after Spout Springs location denied

Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed rezoning of property to complete a storage development on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, June 20
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
C. Sam McGee wouldn’t be denied even though his initial plans for a self-storage development were.
After Hall County officials denied his plans on Spout Springs Road in April 2021, he pursued a similar development a few miles away on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall, and is now on the brink of acquiring the last piece of property for the project.
“We had to start over, so that (rejection by Hall) delayed us quite a bit,” McGee said of his efforts. “But I think it’s a better location than what we had at Spout Springs.”
McGee is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, June 20, requesting a rezoning of 1.3 acres at 5086 Hog Mountain Road from agricultural-residential to planned commercial development for an overall 8-acre, 118,000-square-foot project featuring self-storage and boat/recreational vehicle storage.
He has started grading on an adjacent 6.4 acres that was approved in August 2021 for the project. The 1.3 acre-site is mostly wooded, except for an abandoned house that was built in 1950, according to Hall County planning documents.
“We’ll probably put the boat and RV storage on the (1.3-acre) side and the rest of the storage on the other side,” McGee said.
The development would consist of 22,000 square feet of boat/RV storage and 96,000 square feet of self-storage spread out among four, two-story buildings.
The entire property overlooks Interstate 985 and is between Wade Orr and Spout Springs roads.
“We believe that rezoning this property … is the best use of this property, and the traffic noise from I-985 and Hog Mountain is not conducive to residential use,” McGee said in a narrative that’s part of planning documents.
Hall County planning staff is recommending approval of McGee’s latest request.
That’s something they didn’t offer with the Spout Springs project, which they said wouldn’t be “consistent with the Hall County Comprehensive Plan,” noting that the area has a “residential land use designation.”
The Planning Commission will issue a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a July 28 public hearing.