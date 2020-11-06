S. Hall industrial growth ‘on fire’, Chamber of Commerce's Tim Evans says

South Hall County industrial development is “on fire,” said the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Tim Evans during a virtual presentation on the area’s economy Thursday, Nov. 5.



The area has some 2 million square feet of available industrial space – or slightly larger than the Mall of Georgia near Buford – under construction, said Evans, vice president of economic development, speaking to the chamber’s South Hall Business Coalition.

“We’ve never seen the amount of development activity that we’re seeing now,” he said.

“Most of that success – the recent announcements and the buildings – have happened in the last 12-18 months,” he said. “That success, combined with what’s happening in the supply chain globally, is driving some institutional investment into South Hall to a level we haven’t seen in the past.”

He talked about numerous developments throughout the area, including ones touching Gainesville, such as Fox Factory off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 in a 23-acre site at Gainesville Industrial Park West on West Park Drive.