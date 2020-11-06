S. Hall industrial growth ‘on fire’, Chamber of Commerce's Tim Evans says

South Hall County industrial development is “on fire,” said the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce’s Tim Evans during a virtual presentation on the area’s economy Thursday, Nov. 5.
The area has some 2 million square feet of available industrial space – or slightly larger than the Mall of Georgia near Buford – under construction, said Evans, vice president of economic development, speaking to the chamber’s South Hall Business Coalition.
“We’ve never seen the amount of development activity that we’re seeing now,” he said.
“Most of that success – the recent announcements and the buildings – have happened in the last 12-18 months,” he said. “That success, combined with what’s happening in the supply chain globally, is driving some institutional investment into South Hall to a level we haven’t seen in the past.”
He talked about numerous developments throughout the area, including ones touching Gainesville, such as Fox Factory off Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13 in a 23-acre site at Gainesville Industrial Park West on West Park Drive.
The company “has just moved into their completed building,” Evans said. “They have about 250 employees but plan to grow to about 900.”
Fox, which manufactures and designs ride dynamics products for bicycles and powered vehicles, has said it would hire up to 800 people.
Also, Mars Wrigley off Atlanta Highway in Flowery Branch is expanding and King’s Hawaiian bakery off H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway recently has started a fourth production line, Evans said.
Warehouse and distribution centers are particularly taking off, with the 1.1-million-square-foot Amazon delivery station off Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 in Buford one of the largest.
“Next time you get a chance to ask your driver, odds are good they were dispatched from this (center),” Evans said.
Across the road from Amazon on Ga. 347 is 985 Lanier Logistics, a 600,000-square-foot industrial development that’s been fully leased, he said.
Tanners Creek Business Park off Thurmon Tanner Parkway between Flowery Branch and Oakwood has fully leased a 50,000-square-foot building and is planning to build a 71,000-square-foot building this spring, Evans said.
Other industrial developments are still taking shape, including Oakwood 985 Business Park off W. White Road at H.F. Reed in Oakwood. The project features two buildings with a total of about 425,000 square feet of space. The project is near Exit 14 off Interstate 985.
Also underway is an 88-acre development off Friendship Road near I-985 that will feature a 650,000-square-foot industrial warehouse park.
And a proposed 706,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center near Interstate 985’s Exit 14 got rezoning and annexation approvals Oct. 27 from Oakwood City Council, moving the project a step closer to getting underway.
The project is on 47-plus acres off Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 north of Martin Road and across from Memorial Park South Funeral Home.