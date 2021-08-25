Proposed Hardee’s in Flowery Branch drawing both foes, supporters

Social media has been abuzz with talk about a proposed Hardee’s restaurant in Flowery Branch, drawing both supporters and foes.

One resident, Amanda Taylor, has started an online petition to stop the fast-food hamburger chain from locating at 5512 McEver Road as part of a strip shopping center already there.

“This is not the type of business that needs to be built at the ‘Gateway to Flowery Branch,’” the petition states.

Taylor said by phone she likes being able to walk to locally owned businesses on McEver at G.C. Crow Road/Gainesville Street, where the Hardee’s is planned, but “Hardee’s, in my opinion, changes the feel of that completely.”

Some on Facebook sharply disagree, saying they like Hardee’s, especially praising its breakfast menu.

The Hardee’s got first approval from Flowery Branch City Council on Aug. 19 and is set for final approval on Sept. 16.

JPC Design and Construction LLC is seeking to build the restaurant as part of a makeover of the shopping center now anchored by a Chevron gas station/convenience store.

“The end unit will be demolished and the restaurant built,” according to a city of Flowery Branch report about the Hardee’s project. “The remaining suites will be renovated inside and out. Landscaping will be enhanced and new signage will be installed.”

PC Design and Construction LLC is asking to rezone the 2-acre site from neighborhood shopping to highway business to allow for the restaurant.



