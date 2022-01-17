Proposed glamping site in North Hall drawing both foes, fans

A proposed luxury glamping site off Cleveland Highway in North Hall is drawing supporters and opponents.
“This is not a regular campground. It’s higher end. You’re not drawing … people over there doing drugs, getting drunk and being loud all night long,” said Vicky Acevedo, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2005. “It’s going to add value to the neighborhood.”
Stephen Lynch, who moved to the area from Gwinnett County five years ago, said “I’m picturing every single day campfires, campfires, campfires, and traffic. And just everything else. It’s just not a commercial zone.”
Paul and Ana Price are proposing to put up 10 short-term rental glamping tents and two cabins with access to Lake Lanier on 9.4 acres at 3820 James Ed Road.
The tents, featuring queen-sized beds, mini-fridges and Wi-Fi, could be rented for $150-$225 per night. This style of camping is likely less attractive to families and more for couples who are celebrating an anniversary or other event, Paul Price has said.
Glamping, or “glamorous camping,” is an upscale style of camping in which guests can rent tents with amenities that make outdoor life a little easier, such as connection to electricity, indoor plumbing and proper beds and bathrooms.
“It’s what you would expect at a nice hotel room,” Price said.
The cabins would be about 700 square feet, according to Hall County planning documents, and tent sites would be about 20 by 20 feet. While the cabins would be near James Ed Road, the tents would not be visible from the road, according to the site plan.
The development would include a camp office where guests could check in and purchase supplies, food and beverages, plus guests will have access to a dock, storage facility for recreational items and hiking trails on the property, documents state.
“Each site will feature a safari-style tent on a wooden platform, a fire pit, a charcoal barbeque grill, and a covered area with picnic table and chairs,” documents state. All 10 tents pair with 10 “luxury outhouses” featuring toilets, sinks and showers.
Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project to the Hall County Planning Commission, which is set to hear the project Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“The proposed use is not consistent with the future land use designation,” staff says. “While Lake Lanier serves as an amenity and a recreational opportunity, the comprehensive plan states that short term rentals as a general use are permitted within single-family homes.”
Price said he believes “there’s a lot of misinformation” about the project.
“What we’re trying to do is … luxury camping, so it’s going to be more high-end clientele,” he said. “We’re willing to work with neighbors and the county to … address their concerns.”
The planning board’s recommendation of approval or denial will be forwarded to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and vote at a later meeting.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed glamping site in North Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18
Where: Gainesville Civic Center, 830 Green St.