Proposed glamping site in North Hall drawing both foes, fans

A proposed luxury glamping site off Cleveland Highway in North Hall is drawing supporters and opponents.

“This is not a regular campground. It’s higher end. You’re not drawing … people over there doing drugs, getting drunk and being loud all night long,” said Vicky Acevedo, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2005. “It’s going to add value to the neighborhood.”

Stephen Lynch, who moved to the area from Gwinnett County five years ago, said “I’m picturing every single day campfires, campfires, campfires, and traffic. And just everything else. It’s just not a commercial zone.”

Paul and Ana Price are proposing to put up 10 short-term rental glamping tents and two cabins with access to Lake Lanier on 9.4 acres at 3820 James Ed Road.