Proof of Hall’s growth? Look no further than total property assessments, which hit new record

That growth in 2007 was just before the 2007-09 Great Recession, when housing values plummeted. The digest amount went from $7 billion in 2009 to nearly $6 billion in 2013, when it began to rebound.

The digest is more than a document of the county’s growth — or lack thereof. It also serves as a tool for governments to levy taxes, a process that is happening now, as the budget year for most local governments starts July 1.

Under current tax rates, revenues are growing because of the larger tax rolls. Largely fueling the growth in the digest is new development and higher property values.

When that growth happens, a rollback rate is set, or a rate at which a government would net the same amount of revenue as the previous year.