Poultry company gets first OK from Hall planning board. What’s next

A Gainesville poultry company’s proposal to move to a larger building across town, doubling its workforce, was recommended for approval Monday, Nov. 16, by the Hall County Planning Commission.



Soulshine Farms’ plans now go before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final action Dec. 10.

Soulshine Farms, now at 2411 White Sulphur Road, is seeking to get approval from Hall County to occupy a building at 2118 Centennial Drive, off Memorial Park Drive near Gainesville.