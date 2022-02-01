PHOTOS: Latest on construction of Flowery Branch’s downtown farmers market

An open-air, covered pavilion that will house 32 farmers market vendors is taking shape off Railroad Avenue in Flowery Branch.



Construction is well underway on the L-shaped wooden structure that will be the permanent home to the market, a popular draw that has been held at City Hall off Pine Street.

The new pavilion will be on a lot between Main Street and Knight Drive. A pedestrian lawn will be between the pavilion and the Flowery Branch Depot, which the city rents out for events. The pavilion also could be used for events, such as weddings and other celebrations like a Christmas event, said Renee Carden, the city’s downtown events coordinator.