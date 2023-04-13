Old South Hall Presbyterian church can be transformed into this use

A former South Hall church could be transformed into an office park with walkways and water features.
Maroun Aoun, of Hoschton, is proposing to turn property at 4240 Winder Highway, behind Ingles grocery store, into a seven-acre development.
The park would include a 1,500-square-foot building and a 1,200-square-foot building.
Future expansion could include turning two structures now on the property, including the church, into a combined 20,400 square feet “for additional office area with associated parking and landscaping,” according to Hall County planning documents.
Renderings that are part of the documents show walkways, benches, lighting and ponds between the two buildings.
Further details about the project weren’t available as of Thursday, April 13.
Hall County records show M.A. Construction and Floor Design LLC bought the property in 2021 for $480,000. The property still has remnants of the church, including a steeple and the name, Saesoon Presbyterian Church, above the entrance.
The site was previously rezoned for a day care center, with the “original user no longer interested” in that plan, documents state.
Aoun is seeking to amend conditions of the planned office development zoning for the office park.
Hall planning officials are recommending approval of the request, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, April 17.
The planning board will make a formal recommendation to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which would take final at a public hearing set for May 25.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed 7-acre office park off Winder Highway in South Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 17
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville