This new plan could take the place of proposed townhomes at Sterling on the Lake

A proposal for 65 townhomes is no more at Sterling on the Lake.

NNP-Looper Lake LLC now is looking to add 43 single-family detached homes off Capitola Farm and Spout Springs roads.

The new plan “kind of falls more in line with what the residents and the council have been asking for,” said Chris Whittaker, vice president of operations of Newland Communities, on Tuesday, June 14.

The project has been kicking around for more than a year, as Sterling officials have said they had no results marketing the 8-acre site, graded in 2017, for commercial uses.

Several Sterling residents voiced opposition to the townhomes at a council meeting in April 2022. One resident cited concerns about traffic, saying Capitola Farm Road "is already a mess" and that if the townhomes are built, "it's going to be accident after accident there."

Others complained about the look of the townhomes, saying they believed they're not compatible with the rest of the neighborhood, which is permitted for 2,000 homes on 1,000 acres.

The project "is not with Sterling standards at all," resident Chris Fetterman said.

If all goes well, Sterling hopes to start selling the new homes in July 2023. Prices now are projected at $390,000 to $400,000, Whittaker said.