New Mediterranean restaurant proposed in Gainesville

A two-story restaurant serving Mediterranean cuisine, brick-oven pizza, coffee, desserts and ice cream is proposed at 430 Broad St., Gainesville.
The 6,000-square-foot building off Race Street would have a drive-thru pick-up window. The project calls for replacing an existing 1,500-square foot office/garage building previously occupied by Stat Delivery Services, according to city documents.
Further details about the development weren’t available.
Federal Construction is seeking to vary setback requirements to allow for the development.
The proposal is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14. The planning board recommends approval or denial. Gainesville City Council will have final say at a later meeting.