New Holland community center gets OK for events venue, but with conditions after complaints

The historic New Holland community center can be used as an events venue, but under numerous conditions imposed by the Hall County Board of Commission.



The commission gave its OK Wednesday, Jan. 27, to allow the use at the center, including in the old Men’s Parlor, a room that occupies one end of the building that was used in the early 20th century as a social area for men.

But after hearing concerns from residents the commission required, among other things, no parking on surrounding streets, paying for “no parking signs” put up by the county and no fireworks.