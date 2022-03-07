New Dunkin’, dental office planned at this Oakwood shopping center

New development is taking place at Royal Lakes Shopping Center in Oakwood.
Kwon Dentistry, which has an office in the shopping center, is building new offices in an outparcel of the Kroger-anchored shopping center at 4025 Winder Highway, according to Oakwood city planner Dan Schultz.
And Dunkin’ doughnuts just got a grading permit from the city to build on another outparcel at the shopping center and “should be starting any day,” Schultz said.
The 2,158-square-foot Dunkin’ would be located in an area off Sloan Mill Road and Winder Highway. The store will feature a drive-thru, Schultz said.
The Dunkin’ would be located in an area off Sloan Mill Road and Winder Highway.
Officials from Kwon Dentistry and Dunkin’ couldn’t be reached for comment.
The shopping center already is home to Danny’s Donuts, which has several locations in the area.
Nathan Kheav, who helps run the store with his sister and is a baker, said he couldn’t understand why Dunkin’ would build a location so near his store.
“They have so many options. Why did they pick us?” he said Monday, March 7. “They’re a big company and we’re a small one.”
He also noted that Dunkin’ already has a location just a few miles away on Winder Highway in Oakwood, west of Interstate 985.
Royal Lakes is east of I-985 near a busy intersection at Martin Road/Sloan Mill Road.