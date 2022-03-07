New Dunkin’, dental office planned at this Oakwood shopping center

New development is taking place at Royal Lakes Shopping Center in Oakwood.

Kwon Dentistry, which has an office in the shopping center, is building new offices in an outparcel of the Kroger-anchored shopping center at 4025 Winder Highway, according to Oakwood city planner Dan Schultz.

And Dunkin’ doughnuts just got a grading permit from the city to build on another outparcel at the shopping center and “should be starting any day,” Schultz said.

The 2,158-square-foot Dunkin’ would be located in an area off Sloan Mill Road and Winder Highway. The store will feature a drive-thru, Schultz said.

Officials from Kwon Dentistry and Dunkin’ couldn’t be reached for comment.