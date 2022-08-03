New affordable apartment complex opens in Gainesville

After being evicted from Church Street Manor, which is undergoing an affordable rebirth of its own, Purdy said he was forced to empty his savings to pay for a $300-per-week motel, where the roof leaked and the water didn’t run half of the time. Now, he has a stable roof over his head and most of his rent is subsidized.

“Everytime I walk in that apartment, I say, ‘Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.’”

Walton Harbor, located at 320 Tower Heights Road, is a mixed-income development, offering housing for people who earn less than the median income in the city, which is about $53,662 for households and $27,496 for individuals, according to 2020 Census data.

The developer is Marietta-based Walton Communities, which also built Walton Summit, a mixed-income complex off Atlanta Street. The project was funded through a federal low-income housing tax credit program and federal Community Development Block Grant money.

All but one of the 160 units have been leased. They are divided into three tiers based on income — for those who make 30% or less than the median income, 60% or less and 80% or less.

Monthly rent varies from $318 to $1409 depending on the size of the apartment.

Qualifying residents must earn at least 2.5 times their rent but less than the income ceiling for their particular apartment.

Walton Summit, Harbor’s 252-unit sister community located at 1100 Green Hunter Lane, has market-rate pricing, plus income-restricted housing for those making 60% of area median income or less.

“We had a win with the Summit, and now I think we have a win here with Walton Harbor,” said Beth Brown, director of the Gainesville Housing Authority.

“We’ve been able to build 333 affordable housing units, and that replaced 163 physically obsolete public housing (units) that we had here before,” Brown said. “Not every city is this welcoming to affordable housing.”

“Walton (Communities) has been an incredible partner with the Gainesville Housing Authority,” said Joy Griffin, spokeswoman for Gainesville City Schools and a member of GHA’s board. “And I think that has been proven by Walton Summit and now Walton Harbor. Their mixed-income model has truly transformed the community by creating a safe and affordable place to call home.”

Walton Harbor replaced the 55-year-old Tower Heights public housing project, which was torn down in late 2020.

Zack Thompson, a member of the city council, said affordable housing is the “buzzword” for the city. One of the remarkable things about Walton, he said, is that it is indistinguishable from market-rate housing.

He said other officials from other cities have reached out for ideas on affordable housing, and he hopes projects like Walton will serve as a model.

“It’s really going to make a difference for the folks that need it,” he said.

A comprehensive plan published by the city in March estimates about 40% of renters in the city are cost burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their monthly income on rent — and more than one-fifth are severely cost-burdened, forking over half their income for rent.

The plan says the “vast majority” of rental units should be priced at $1,000 or less — or better yet, “lower than $800.” But the city estimates that only about 28% of rental units come in below those marks.

“I think we can all agree that everyone deserves quality affordable housing and a great place to live and raise your family,” Brown said. “It’s so important for us to have reasons to be able to do this, to share with other communities that this is what affordable housing can look like.”