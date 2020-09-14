Nearly 400 apartments and townhomes have been proposed at this location on Spout Springs Road

“The open space within the community will be a combination of passive and active areas linked by an internal sidewalk system that also connects to the adjacent commercial area,” the letter says.

Just south of the proposed project is a rapidly developing retail area in Braselton, with Spout Springs Road crossing Friendship Road/Ga. 347 and continuing toward Gwinnett County. Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders and a Rosati’s restaurant are among the tenants that will be part of a new, two-building development across the road.

Ridgeline is applying for a rezoning to allow the project, which is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, Sept. 21. Company officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

Ridgeline’s application also includes a two-page report from a traffic engineering firm, Marc R. Acampora, P.E. LLC, that says the development would generate “151 new trips in the morning peak hour, 189 new trips in the evening peak hour and 2,390 new daily trips.”

Nearby resident Ron Scroggins said he expects “substantial opposition” to the project from area residents.

“This opposition will be based on several factors, including the significant impact on population density and a major escalation in the number of vehicles traveling on Spout Springs Road,” Scroggins said, citing Acampora’s report.

Traffic is building all along Spout Springs between Braselton and Flowery Branch, as nearby thoroughfares see roadwork.

The road is being widened between Hog Mountain Road and Union Circle, ending about 2 miles north of Ridgeline’s proposed development. Hall County is looking to widen Spout Springs in a second phase from Union Circle to the Gwinnett County line, but that project may be years away.

Right of way acquisition on the second phase is projected to begin in the fall of 2023, according to Hall County. That means, if the right of way process takes the same amount of time as it did on phase one, construction might not start until two years later, or 2025.