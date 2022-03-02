More homes proposed in this area near downtown Flowery Branch

The downtown Flowery Branch area may get some more housing.
Seven detached single-family homes are proposed off Lights Ferry Road at Gainesville Street near the roundabout that leads into downtown.
A public hearing on the project is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting.
Lights Ferry Partners LLC and Diego Fracasso are seeking to rezone the 2-acre site at 5908 Lights Ferry Road from low-density residential to traditional neighborhood for the development.
City officials recommend approval of the project with conditions.
“A residential use is appropriate for this site and the surrounding area,” according to a staff report. “It will help serve the downtown commercial/retail area.”
The project would add to the housing boom underway in the downtown area.
Other developments include 19 townhomes off Main Street and new homes along Mitchell Street leading to Lake Lanier. Also planned are 14 townhomes off Church Street between Main and Martin streets.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Public hearing for proposed homes off Lights Ferry Road at Gainesville Street
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3
Where: City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.