More apartments proposed off Mundy Mill Road at this major subdivision

A 300-unit apartment complex is proposed off Mundy Mill Road, across from the massive Mundy Mill mostly residential development in Gainesville, as part of a change in the development’s master plan.
“After careful evaluation, it is believed that there is demand for multifamily product in this area,” according to a document submitted as part of the request to Gainesville officials.
Under the proposal, the apartments, along with commercial outparcels fronting Mundy Mill Road, would be north of Millside Parkway, the main entrance to Mundy Mill, which was approved by the city in 2004. Commercial development would be on a smaller tract south of Millside.
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board
What: Proposed master plan change to allow 300-unit apartment complex off Mundy Mill Road
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12
Where: Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway
“Allowing some (apartments) to be constructed on a portion of this parcel can improve residential density in a manner that we believe will make the retail outparcels along Mundy Mill more enticing to retailers and should help move these outparcels more quickly,” the document states.
The master plan had called for just commercial development across from the Mundy Mill entrance and for apartments off Old Oakwood Road where, the document states, they lack ““the necessary visibility and access.”
The subdivision is bounded by Meeks Road on the west, Old Oakwood Road on the east and Mountain View Road on the north.
Documents don’t give a projected schedule for apartment development.
Scott Stringer, on behalf of the developers, is seeking the change before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
If the apartments are allowed off Mundy Mill, they would be part of a string of apartments planned on Mundy Mill Road.
In August, Oakwood City Council approved a 172-unit apartment complex at 4309 Mundy Mill Road.
And a 348-unit apartment complex between the Mundy Mill subdivision and Old Oakwood Road and Oakwood Hills Drive was approved in November 2018. Development plans are still underway, Kurt Alexander, principal with The Residential Group, said last year.