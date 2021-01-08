More apartments proposed off Mundy Mill Road at this major subdivision

A 300-unit apartment complex is proposed off Mundy Mill Road, across from the massive Mundy Mill mostly residential development in Gainesville, as part of a change in the development’s master plan.



“After careful evaluation, it is believed that there is demand for multifamily product in this area,” according to a document submitted as part of the request to Gainesville officials.

Under the proposal, the apartments, along with commercial outparcels fronting Mundy Mill Road, would be north of Millside Parkway, the main entrance to Mundy Mill, which was approved by the city in 2004. Commercial development would be on a smaller tract south of Millside.