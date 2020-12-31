Mixed-use development with townhomes, retail proposed at entrance to Flowery Branch

A proposal for 68 townhomes and 35,100 square feet of retail at a key entrance to Flowery Branch is getting favorable comments from city officials.
The development at 5519 McEver Road at the Gainesville Street/G.C. Crow Road intersection “works for this parcel as it provides an attractive gateway project,” according to a staff report.
Flowery Branch’s comprehensive plan designates the 11.3-acre tract as neighborhood commercial.
Flowery Branch City Council
What: Rezoning for proposed residential-retail development at 5519 McEver Road
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7How to watch: Online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/805722741 and by phone at 872-240-3412, access code 805-722-741
Officials believe that “under the current economic climate and the state of retail/commercial building, it is unrealistic to envision an 11-acre small scale commercial project on this site,” the report says.
“This property is a gateway to our downtown and adding a mixed-use project to this corner will help the continued development of downtown while providing services to the McEver Road corridor.”
Further details about the project weren’t available Thursday, Dec. 31. City documents show renderings and maps of the proposed development, which is set for discussion Thursday, Jan. 7, at the Flowery Branch City Council meeting.
Ridgeline Land Planning Inc. is seeking to rezone the land from agricultural to highway business and residential.
By adding single-family attached townhomes at the rear of the property subject, “a walkable mixed-use neighborhood will be created that is consistent with the intent of the comprehensive plan,” Ridgeline says in a letter to city officials.