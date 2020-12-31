Mixed-use development with townhomes, retail proposed at entrance to Flowery Branch

A proposal for 68 townhomes and 35,100 square feet of retail at a key entrance to Flowery Branch is getting favorable comments from city officials.

The development at 5519 McEver Road at the Gainesville Street/G.C. Crow Road intersection “works for this parcel as it provides an attractive gateway project,” according to a staff report.

Flowery Branch’s comprehensive plan designates the 11.3-acre tract as neighborhood commercial.