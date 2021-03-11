A mission, 'dream' behind proposed 66-acre entertainment venue in North Hall

A picturesque 66-acre tract in North Hall could be more than just a new home for weddings, proms, sports banquets, shrimp boils and special needs events.
“My husband and I have a son with Down syndrome, and it is our dream for him to work after high school at this business,” Margaret C. Bennett said as part of an application to get the property at 4585 Mount Vernon Road approved as an “agri-entertainment” venue.
Her request is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, March 15.
“The mission for this building/business is to provide outstanding service and hospitality during events in a beautiful setting,” Bennett said in her application.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Proposed entertainment venue at 4585 Mount Vernon Road in North Hall
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 15
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Bennett, who couldn’t be reached for comment, is requesting the venue as a specific use of the property, which is zoned agricultural-residential.
According to Hall County records, the property has a 1,139-square-foot house built in 1959 and other structures, including a garage and “various accessory structures,” according to a Hall County planning staff report.
Operating as Bennett Farm and Barn, the venue would feature a building that would include outdoor and indoor areas for “smaller or larger groups.”
“The inside of the building would have storage rooms with ample storage for chairs and tables,” Bennett said in her narrative of the project. “The kitchen would have space for catering and floral arrangements. The inside of the building would have beautiful wooden beams and aesthetically could be a casual or formal setting.”
Bennett said events would take place on the weekends, ending at 10 p.m.
Hall planning staff is recommending approval of the venue.
The planning board’s recommendation would go to the Hall County Board of Commissioners for a public hearing and final action on April 22.