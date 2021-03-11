A mission, 'dream' behind proposed 66-acre entertainment venue in North Hall

“My husband and I have a son with Down syndrome, and it is our dream for him to work after high school at this business,” Margaret C. Bennett said as part of an application to get the property at 4585 Mount Vernon Road approved as an “agri-entertainment” venue.

Her request is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, March 15.

“The mission for this building/business is to provide outstanding service and hospitality during events in a beautiful setting,” Bennett said in her application.