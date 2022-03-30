This locally sourced meat and produce market could be coming to downtown Gainesville

“The Solis addition, had that not happened, I don’t know that we would be going over there,” Stribling said.

One of the market’s main features would be a “meat shop on steroids,” Turner said, where customers could take prepared meals to go or order custom cuts of meat, including beef, poultry, pork and seafood. It would be designed for several price points, Turner said, not only up-scale products.

It would also include craft beer, wine, cheeses and other specific items for charcuterie, Turner said, as well as some basic groceries.

“What we’re trying to create is a little bit up-scale and more customer-focused — focus on local foods and local produce in our market,” Turner said.

The project would cost about $1.9 million, including renovations to the current building with a rebricked exterior, outdoor seating and local art planned on two sides. The building would contain about 2,800 square feet of customer-accessible space.

Turner and Stribling presented their plan for Grubs Market to the tax allocation district advisory committee Wednesday, March 30, asking for $210,575 in tax allocation district funds, essentially tax rebates for developments that improve the value of existing property for eligible expenses.

The midtown TAD was set up in 2006, and participating properties are taxed at the rate established in the TAD’s base year. As the value of that property increases, what would normally be an increased amount paid in property taxes instead goes into the TAD fund for an agreed upon period of time.