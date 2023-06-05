The latest on wedding venue proposed at 37-acre site in South Hall

A 37-acre wedding and events venue proposed in a rural area of South Hall was given initial approval Monday.
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of Paden Dunagan’s request for the venue at 3263 Tanners Mill Road, south of Candler Road/Ga. 60, with conditions.
The board did recommend denial of Dunagan’s request for outdoor amplification except during wedding ceremonies.
Dunagan Hills Venue, featuring a 7,840-square-foot barn, would be used for weddings and “events that are ceremony-type gatherings,” according to Hall County planning documents.
The planning commission’s recommendation now goes before the Hall County Board of Commissioners for final action at a July 13 public hearing.
