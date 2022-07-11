This is the latest retail development planned on Martin Road near Exit 14

A growing retail area near Interstate 985’s Exit 14 in Oakwood has another tenant.
Oakwood City Council voted Monday, July 11, to approve a site plan for Christian Brothers Automotive, a car repair center with locations in metro Atlanta.
Christian Brothers would be built off Martin Road/H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway and Atlanta Highway/Ga. 13. It would be part of a 15-acre commercial site approved in 2019 by the council.
The council has previously approved a Wendy’s restaurant and convenience store/gas station at the site. A new road is also planned for the site, running between Ga. 13 and Overbrook Drive, which leads into Advenir at Flowery Branch apartments.
The site can be used for a drive-in restaurant, banks, medical offices and car washes. Hotels would be excluded on the site. Also, individual site plans, such as the automotive center, would have to be approved by the City Council.
The overall development is across from Martin Technology Academy, which is in the Hall County School System.