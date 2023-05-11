The latest on planned Northeast Georgia Inland Port in northeast Hall County

The planned 104-acre Northeast Georgia Inland Port in northeast Hall County has federal environmental approval, according to a Georgia Ports Authority press release Thursday, May 11.

The authority will now finalize a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration, “and then move on to construction,” the release states.

Grading is set to begin in July on the site in Gateway Industrial Centre off White Sulphur Road at Ga. 365. Construction of the truck terminal could start in January 2024, with the $170 million project set for completion in July 2026.

The site is expected to provide a direct shipping corridor to and from Savannah’s harbor by way of a 324-mile freight rail service.

The authority is estimating 60,000 containers to flow through the electricity-powered terminal in the first year of operation, but the terminal will have a yearly capacity of 200,000 containers, Lynch said in an April 27 presentation to the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce.

About 20 people will be hired locally for the terminal.

Many residents fear it will bring more traffic, as well.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic study of Ga. 365 in the area around the inland port. The study area will run 16 miles from Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville to Belton Bridge Road near Lula.

The authority says that with the round-trip truck route totaling 602 miles, the opening volume of 60,000 containers “would alleviate approximately 36 million truck miles on Georgia highways in the terminal’s first year of operation,” the release states.

“Moving more cargo by rail eases interstate traffic and reduces the carbon footprint of the state’s logistics industry by making the most efficient use of Georgia’s logistics infrastructure,” said Griff Lynch, the authority’s executive director.