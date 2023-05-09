The latest on new Interactive Neighborhood for Kids museum in Oakwood

The planned Interactive Neighborhood for Kids took a key step forward Monday, May 8, toward a new building in Oakwood.



City Council accepted a $15.8 million bid by Carroll Daniel Construction to build the museum, but the contractor must work with the architect to whittle the cost to $13.3 million, a process known as “value engineering.”

“We had huge (cost) increases in concrete and steel, and some in asphalt,” City Manager B.R. White said after the meeting.

Other steps must be taken with the contract, but White hopes construction could start by the end of June, no later than mid-July.

The project could take 18-24 months to complete.

Officials won’t know whether building specifications will change “until we get into the value engineering,” White said.

“There are certain things you can do to buildings and not reduce the square footage,” he said. “You can change types of materials and some of the building layout.”

Otherwise, “everything else is ready to go,” White said.

The city had a couple of environmental issues to overcome, including a wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We’ve known all along that there were wetlands around the creek on the property,” he said in October.

The new building has been projected at 50,000 square feet, almost twice as big as the current building, INK executive director Mandy Volpe has said.

It will have more space for exhibits including a pottery studio and kiln room for ceramics, a gift shop, a cafe for on-site dining and a helicopter structure at its front entrance to pair with INK’s GrandPappy Airlines plane, which will be moving to the new location.

The museum will include core exhibits like the farm, police car, fire truck, diner, bank and medical clinic now at the location at 999 Chestnut St., Gainesville, as well as new and “more elevated” exhibits and “some surprises in store for everybody, too,” Volpe has said.

“Having a bigger facility will really open the doors to new exhibits, continuing to transform our current exhibits to be aligned with how kids are learning. Kids learn way different now than they did 20 years ago, so can you imagine how they’re going to learn 20 years from now?” she said in August as INK celebrated its 20th anniversary.