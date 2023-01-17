The latest on Gainesville Renaissance off the downtown square

With most of the retail spaces filled, work is now turning toward completing residential units at the Gainesville Renaissance multi-use building off the downtown square.
A wooden staircase and glass elevator has been installed in owner Doug Ivester’s two-story residential unit in the building at 106 Spring St.
A contract has been signed to finish out the remaining six units, with construction starting shortly on those units, Ivester has said.
Leasing could start this summer, said Fred Roddy, developer of the 60,000-square-foot project.
Rental amounts aren’t available yet. The units will feature high ceilings, attention to interior detail and balconies with premium views of the square, so don’t expect low-end prices.
“And because it’s leasing, it’s going to be for a smaller, tighter market,” Roddy said during a tour Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The project has been under development for several years, with that side of the square between Main and Bradford streets once serving as a city parking lot. Ivester, a Gainesville native and former chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, bought the half-acre lot in 2019.
Ground was broken on “the fourth side of the square” in 2020.
The building features retail on the first floor, with five of the seven sites committed or occupied. An announcement could be made soon on a sixth site.
Latin-Asian fusion restaurant Taqueria Tsunami and a men’s clothing store, Onward Reserve, are operating. Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge and Ice Cream, a high-end Italian restaurant, Cotto, and Boarding Pass Coffee shop could open soon.
The second floor is occupied by Brenau University’s Lynn J. Darby School of Psychology and Adolescent Counseling, which opened in April 2022.