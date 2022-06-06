The latest on expansion of Lanier Village Estates retirement community

The long-awaited expansion of the Lanier Village Estates retirement community in North Hall is nearly complete.
Acts Retirement-Life Communities expects to finish adding 31 cottages by August or September to the 107-acre community at 4000 Village View Drive off Thompson Bridge Road, across from Price Road.
The addition would bring the total number of cottages to 62.
The hope was to finish the project in early 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply issues created delays, said Pam Kauffman, Lanier Village Estate’s executive director.
“It’s very pushed behind,” she said.
The project, which cost about $16 million to $18 million to develop, is chugging along now. During a tour of the property last week by The Times, workers were busily working at the 14 cottages still under construction. Residents started moving into new units in late 2021.
“There are two major floor plans,” said Robbie Sutton, ACTS’ construction director. “When the resident meets with the sales team, they’re able to select pretty much any finish they want.”
The expansion was based on “the demand in the county for services like this,” Kauffman said. “We’ve watched the growth in the county. This (project) has been several years in the planning.”
When the last new resident moves in after the expansion, Lanier Village Estates will have 630 residents.
The community has a waiting list for prospective residents, including the cottages, or “carriage homes,” as the community calls them, or other accommodations on the campus, such as apartments.
“People get their name on the list years sometimes before they’re ever really going to move in,” Kauffman said.
Residents pay an entrance fee and then a locked-in monthly fee as part of an ongoing comprehensive program that covers all expenses, including health care, meals and amenities. The entrance fee varies based on type of housing, with the amount for the cottages starting at $299,000, Kauffman said.
And the program requires a qualification based on projected available finances through a person’s life.
As for future projects, the cottage expansion is likely Lanier Village Estate’s last in its 20-year history, Kauffman said.
“There’s been more discussion about adding more nursing home beds, but nursing home beds in the state of Georgia have been tied up for 20 years,” she added.