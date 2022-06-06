The latest on expansion of Lanier Village Estates retirement community

The long-awaited expansion of the Lanier Village Estates retirement community in North Hall is nearly complete.

Acts Retirement-Life Communities expects to finish adding 31 cottages by August or September to the 107-acre community at 4000 Village View Drive off Thompson Bridge Road, across from Price Road.

The addition would bring the total number of cottages to 62.

The hope was to finish the project in early 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply issues created delays, said Pam Kauffman, Lanier Village Estate’s executive director.

“It’s very pushed behind,” she said.