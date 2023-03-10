The latest on downtown Flowery Branch improvements, including when they may be done

Finding a sidewalk to walk on or a street to drive on is a bit challenging these days in downtown Flowery Branch.

Workers are spread out at public improvement projects across downtown, tearing into and pouring new concrete and asphalt between Mitchell Street and Railroad Avenue and between Knight Drive and West Pine Street.

But Renee Carden, the city’s downtown events coordinator, is staying upbeat.

“It’s going to get real messy over the next two weeks,” but “we are in the home stretch,” she said earlier this week.

“We have this asphalt (crews) starting to work on areas … and you’ll see our intersections are almost finished with crosswalks and (embedded) flower designs.”