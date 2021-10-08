The latest on 14 townhomes proposed in downtown Flowery Branch

An initial vote on a proposed 14 townhomes on Church Street in Flowery Branch has been postponed until Nov. 4.
Flowery Branch City Council voted Thursday, Oct. 7, on the delay to give the applicant, South Hall LLC, more time to refine drawings of the development, which would be on three lots behind a new apartment/retail building off Main Street.
City planner Rich Atkinson said staff was OK with South Hall LLC’s request to rezone the property from traditional neighborhood district to central business district, but it didn’t favor the look of the townhomes.
Submitted designs “do not meet the intent of the traditional neighborhood character area of the Flowery Branch Comprehensive Plan, as (they do) not emphasize or even consider a front porch,” a staff report on the project says.
“I really appreciate the feedback on the renderings,” Morgan Brick of South Hall LLC told the council. “I think we’re close, but I wanted to let you know we’re committed to getting the design right.”
Several residents spoke against the project, mainly concerned about the density of the project, with one person saying that “14 townhomes is not how we build a vibrant downtown.”
Councilman Joe Anglin addressed the density concern in his comments about the project. He said high-density developments are trendy in growing cities throughout the area, and “there’s a market for that.”