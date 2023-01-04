The latest on 1.2 million square feet in industrial space proposed off Ga. 365

A proposed development featuring more than 1.2 million square feet of industrial space off Ga. 365 in northeastern Hall County got initial approval Tuesday, Jan. 3, from the Hall County Planning Commission.



The board’s recommendation now goes to the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is set to take final action after a Feb. 9 public hearing.

The bulk of the development — 1 million square feet spread out among one or more buildings — would be slightlysouth of Lula Road/Ga. 52. The 91.5-acre park would be between Lula and Cagle roads.

A map of the project shows a 1 million-square-foot building, 75,000- and 30,000-square-foot buildings and space for either a 110,000-square-foot building or 126 trailer spaces.

All the buildings would be one-story, according to the site plan. Completion of the park is projected by 2033.