Lakefront development proposed in South Hall would feature ‘resort-style’ living

A 16-acre, 305-unit lakefront, resort-style residential development, Waterside at Lake Lanier, is being proposed in South Hall.
The development at 3450 North Waterworks Road would feature The View at Waterside, a four- to five-story residential building housing 125 units with one to three bedrooms; and Waterside Point, 180 units spread among residential buildings, townhomes and cottages.
Both will feature amenities, including swimming pools, boat dock and a clubhouse.
“Hall County is positioned perfectly for continued growth into the foreseeable future,”according to Atlanta-based FIDES Development, which is proposing the Waterside. “As part of this growth, Waterside at Lake Lanier aims to follow the county’s lead by creating a community with a variety of housing types and a small-town feel.”
The development would be north of Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 between Lanier Islands resort and McEver Road.
“A bridge will provide vehicular and pedestrian connection between the two sections, and the interior roads will be private, with the exception of the cul-de-sac at the entrance,” according to a Hall County planning report on the project.
Hall County Planning Commission
What: Rezoning for proposed 16-acre, 305-unit residential development off Lake Lanier
When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 6
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road
Also, a community trail system will connect the development and provide lake access to residents.
FIDES is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 6, seeking to rezone the property from agricultural-residential and vacation cottage to planned residential development, to allow for the project.
Hall County planning staff is recommending denial of the project, saying that it is “inconsistent” with Hall County’s comprehensive land-use plan.
A major concern is density. The development proposes 18.73 units per acre.
The planning commission can only recommend approval or denial of the project. The final decision rests with the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on the matter Aug. 12.