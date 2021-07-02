Lakefront development proposed in South Hall would feature ‘resort-style’ living





Both will feature amenities, including swimming pools, boat dock and a clubhouse.

“Hall County is positioned perfectly for continued growth into the foreseeable future,”according to Atlanta-based FIDES Development, which is proposing the Waterside. “As part of this growth, Waterside at Lake Lanier aims to follow the county’s lead by creating a community with a variety of housing types and a small-town feel.”

The development would be north of Lanier Islands Parkway/Ga. 347 between Lanier Islands resort and McEver Road.

“A bridge will provide vehicular and pedestrian connection between the two sections, and the interior roads will be private, with the exception of the cul-de-sac at the entrance,” according to a Hall County planning report on the project.