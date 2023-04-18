‘It has all the bells and whistles’: When Bourbon Brothers, Boot Barn Hall expects to open in downtown Gainesville

A series of soft openings are slated for June, with plans to hold a grand opening in July featuring “some big artists,” Hoeft said. Additional information is forthcoming.



Situated on a 1.7-acre lot at 312 Jesse Jewell Parkway, the venue boasts 77 designated parking spaces and two entrances, the main entrance, which leads into the restaurant, facing Broad Street, with another facing Academy Street.

While they await the venue’s opening, prospective patrons can enroll in a VIP program to receive free newsletters and alerts on concert ticket sales, discounts and events by visiting bootbarnhallga.com/vip.

With breakfast, lunch and dinner service along with a Sunday brunch buffet, 90% of the tavern’s menus will mirror those of the Colorado Springs location, St. Germain said, with the remaining portion featuring dishes with a “Gainesville flair.”

For drinks and spirits, the tavern’s website suggests guests can expect to find bourbon, rye, whiskey and more.

The fragrant aroma of barbecued meats will waft from the “smoker room” off the kitchen — which will service both the restaurant and the music hall — that’s dedicated to a large smoker procured from Kansas City, according to Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern general manager Steven St. Germain.

Upstairs, the bourbon bar, one of the most popular features of Bourbon Brothers’ Colorado Springs Campus, according to Hoeft, will boast rustic wood and leather details and open to a balcony with a stairwell leading to the ground level patio.