This huge warehouse would be partly in Gainesville, partly in Oakwood

A 260,000-square-foot warehouse may be coming to Mountain View Road at Old Oakwood Road, straddling Gainesville and Oakwood.

A tenant isn’t named in Gainesville planning documents.

The warehouse would be on 17 acres stretching from Mountain View Road to Old Oakwood, with access for employees and truck deliveries planned off both roads.

The Mountain View side of the development would be next to a Family Dollar store and the Old Oakwood side would be across from a plant, Hydro Extrusion North America.