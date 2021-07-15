Huge warehouse proposed at this northeast Hall location

GA Lula Cornelia Hwy LLC is looking to build the plant at 3835 Cornelia Highway and 3875 Cornelia Highway, or Ga. 365, next to Americold Logistics and about 1 ½ miles from Kubota off Kubota Way. Also nearby is Gateway Industrial Centre off Ga. 365 at White Sulphur Road.



The development would feature a warehouse and office space, as well as a guard shack, loading docks and about 160 tractor-trailer parking spaces. It “will have one access point onto Cornelia Highway and a connection to the rail line to the north via a rail spur,” according to a Hall County planning document.

GA Lula Cornelia Hwy LLC is seeking to rezone two parcels totaling 80 acres from light industrial and agricultural-residential to planned industrial development for the development.

The firm is set to appear before the Hall County Planning Commission on Monday, July 19.

“This request is consistent with the future land use designation and the general character of surrounding development,” the planning report says.

The planning commission will vote whether to recommend approval or denial, with a public hearing and final vote by the Hall County Board of Commissioners set for Aug. 26.