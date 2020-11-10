How to provide input on county development regulations

Hall County is updating its zoning and development regulations and seeking community input for the process.

The county is updating its regulations and combining them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in unincorporated Hall. Atlanta-based consultants TSW are working with the county on the project, which is expected to run through late 2021, according to a news release.

“The new regulations will shape the next generation of growth and development in Hall County, including elements like density, building materials, parking and signs,” Planning and Development Director Sarah McQuade said in a statement. “Updates to county environmental regulations will also be considered.”