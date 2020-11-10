How to provide input on county development regulations

Hall County is updating its zoning and development regulations and seeking community input for the process.
The county is updating its regulations and combining them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in unincorporated Hall. Atlanta-based consultants TSW are working with the county on the project, which is expected to run through late 2021, according to a news release.
“The new regulations will shape the next generation of growth and development in Hall County, including elements like density, building materials, parking and signs,” Planning and Development Director Sarah McQuade said in a statement. “Updates to county environmental regulations will also be considered.”
Community input on Unified Development Code
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1
Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville
Streamed online at hallcounty.org
More info: hallcountyudc.com
Draft regulations will be made available for public comment after TSW has reviewed existing rules and the county has gathered stakeholder input.
“A Unified Development Code combines zoning, subdivision, environmental, and other regulations into a single code that determines what kind of development happens in unincorporated Hall County, where it can be built, and how dense it is,” according to a county website set up for the project. “A UDC also controls how development looks and works, including things like building materials, parking, and landscaping.”
Several community meetings will be held to gather input from local residents and developers. The first has been scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville. The meeting will also be streamed online, with opportunities for online input for those who prefer not to attend in person, according to a news release.