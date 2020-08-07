How a once-rejected extended-stay hotel could get back on track in Oakwood

A proposal for an extended-stay hotel may be back on track in Oakwood.

Oakwood City Council voted in February to deny rezoning for a 5-story, 87-room Candlewood Suites at 3783 Mundy Mill Drive, behind Best Western Plus Lake Lanier Gainesville Hotel & Suites and near Mundy Mill Road and Interstate 985.

At the time, officials said the project didn’t fit the comprehensive land-use plan’s “character area,” or vision for how an area could develop. The city’s 2017 land-use plan gives a look at how different areas of the city might look in 20 years.