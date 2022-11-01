How many jobs will be added in King’s Hawaiian expansion in Oakwood

More than 160 jobs will be created as King’s Hawaiian bakery expands operations in Oakwood, according to a press release Tuesday from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work with this beloved brand in the coming years to provide further opportunities for Hall County and the entire State of Georgia,” Kemp said in the Nov. 1 release.

Grading is underway for the $85 million expansion off H.F. Reed Industrial Parkway, between Aloha Way and McEver Road. The existing plant is at 5425 Aloha Way.

The new building, set to open in fall 2023, “will house a 150,000-square-foot bakery with space for future expansion and will enable King’s Hawaiian to continue to increase production significantly,”according to the release.

The company will hire for positions in management, maintenance, food safety and quality control, with more information at kingshawaiian.com/careers.

“Georgia has been an important part of King’s Hawaiian for more than a decade, and we are excited to expand (operations),” said Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian.

Partnerships “with leaders in food science, manufacturing, and robotics from around the State of Georgia have been critical to King’s Hawaiian’s growth,” he said in a statement.

“A talented workforce and a supportive business environment make Hall County the perfect place to increase our investment in the state, and we look forward to continuing to spread the spirit of Aloha through opportunities to give back to the northeast Georgia community for their support.”

King’s Hawaiian, which was founded in 1950 in Hawaii, opened operations in Hall in 2010.

The company currently employs more than 700 people and operates 24/7.

“The 'Aloha Spirit' is strong in Hall County and Northeast Georgia," said Kit Dunlap, president and CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “King's Hawaiian is a great corporate citizen and leader in the business community. … We are very excited to grow our long-term partnership in this community and Georgia."

King’s Hawaiian, which has been in Oakwood since 2011, has steadily grown over the years.

At a cost of about $30 million, King’s Hawaiian added a fourth production line in September 2020.



