How long Oakwood has extended pause on these types of further residential growth

A pause on new apartment and large-scale residential growth applications in Oakwood has been extended to May 9.
Oakwood City Council members have some concerns about some proposed changes to zoning requirements for those types of developments, City Manager B.R. White said Monday, April 18.
They “want further review for clarification and understanding that all concerns have been addressed,” he said.
The council imposed the moratorium in December so that city officials could “conduct and complete a review of the Oakwood City Code regarding” those development types, according to a resolution passed by the council.
As part of the review, officials could “consult with other agencies and retain other professional assistance as needed within the discretion of the city manager and the mayor.”
“At one time, the codes might have been sufficient to address development in Oakwood,” White has said. “They may not be adequate to meet the current development levels and concerns of the citizens and City Council of Oakwood.”
Oakwood’s development has been brisk the past couple of years, with numerous projects approved or in permitting or construction phases.
The moratorium doesn’t affect current projects.