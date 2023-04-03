How long growth may be paused in Flowery Branch

A resolution on the matter says the council finds “it is in the public interest” to halt applications to give staff time to review its comprehensive plan, future land use map, zoning ordinances, development regulations “and other ordinances regarding permitting, land use and development.”



The pause would give city officials “the time to draft and enact and/or amend such regulations,” the resolution states.

The moratorium wouldn’t affect applications already in the pipeline, including an annexation proposal on Jim Crow Road that's resurfacing after denial last year by City Council and a Sterling on the Lake rezoning request, city planner Rich Atkinson said.

“These have already been submitted,” he said.

Flowery Branch has been growing for years, with huge, vacant lots being filled with apartments, townhomes and warehouses. The population, which was under 2,000 in the 1990s, now sits above 10,000.

As a result, the city has been under a pause of a different sort.

It has held off granting sewer applicants since August 2022, as sewer capacity was nearing the permitted 910,000 gallons per day.

Earlier this year, the City Council approved a $2 million line to Gainesville’s Flat Creek sewer treatment plant. The line is expected to boost Flowery Branch’s sewer capacity while a new plant is being built

City officials are looking to build a new plant that would handle 1.5 million gallons per day and “do a little bit of rehab on the old plant, so together we can have that 2.2 million gallons per day,” City Manager Tonya Parrish has said.

The city needs to make “sure we have all of our ducks in a row before we reopen everything,” she said Monday, April 3.